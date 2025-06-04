Walmart Is Reportedly Terminating Some Staff In Florida As Court Pulls Immigration Protection

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Walmart is letting go of some store workers in Florida following the Supreme Court's ruling on migrant legal residency, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has informed employees at at least two stores that they will lose their jobs if they fail to obtain updated work authorizations.

The reported development comes after a similar move by Walt Disney (DIS). Recently, the entertainment giant notified Florida-based employees losing temporary legal residency in the U.S. that their jobs would be terminated.

Thousands of immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela currently face the risk of deportation after the top Court ended legal protection accorded under the previous Joe Biden administration.

While the Trump administration has not yet detailed next steps, officials say migrants without legal status may face arrest and deportation. An ad campaign now encourages voluntary departures, offering travel aid and up to $1,000 in stipends.

The move is expected to impact businesses in the United States, particularly in the labor-intensive sectors.

Walmart is the largest non-government employer in the country, with approximately 1.6 million employees across its nearly 4,600 stores and several warehouses.

Walmart's terminations are linked to I-9 forms, which U.S. employers use to verify the identity and employment authorization of staff, according to the report, which did not confirm the number of employees affected.

Walmart shares are up 10.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<