Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey Sells Over $19M Worth Of Stock, Shares Fall
The company's shares fell nearly 1.2% on Tuesday but rose in after-hours trading.
Quincey sold 266,403 shares for $72.00 to $72.24 per share. The trade was executed on May 30, according to a company disclosure.
While insider share sales are generally considered negative news and signal a potential stock downside, top executives occasionally sell shares for purely compensatory reasons.
The move is just the latest in Quincey's series of divestments. In multiple transactions, he sold approximately $17 million worth of shares this year before the latest trade and over $24 million last year.
Finance chief John Murphy also sold stock worth $6.4 million last month.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the stock is 'bearish,' unchanged from a month ago.
KO sentiment and message volume as of June 3 | Source: Stocktwits
A user stated that there were strong indications that the stock would decline.
Coca-Cola stock has largely weathered a market downturn kicked off by President Donald Trump's trade policy announcements.
Shares are up approximately 8% from their recent low in April and have gained 14.3% year-to-date.
However, like other fast-moving consumer goods companies, Coca-Cola faces pressure from tariffs.
In April, the company warned of rising costs and softening demand, though it maintained its full-year outlook.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment