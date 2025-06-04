Windtree Stock Falls After-Hours As Board Approves Crypto Policy Amid Revenue Diversification Efforts
The stock closed at $0.79, up 5% on Tuesday, but declined 4.9% to $0.75 in after-hours trading.
The biotech firm said its board approved the development of the policy, which aims to align with broader digital commerce trends.
The move comes as the company pursues a transition toward a revenue-generating model.
Windtree added that it is in discussions with several groups that focus on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as potential payment options.
The company also said it may hold long-term digital assets as part of a broader treasury strategy.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.
One user noted increased buying interest in Windtree, citing low float and crypto-related news.
Meanwhile, another user expressed skepticism, saying they had never seen a stock that consistently declines.
The stock has declined 95.4% so far in 2025.
