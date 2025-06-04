Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Windtree Stock Falls After-Hours As Board Approves Crypto Policy Amid Revenue Diversification Efforts

Windtree Stock Falls After-Hours As Board Approves Crypto Policy Amid Revenue Diversification Efforts


2025-06-04 02:31:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Windtree Therapeutics Inc. drew increased retail chatter on Tuesday after disclosing plans to adopt a cryptocurrency policy that would enable it to accept digital currencies as payment and hold them as assets.

The stock closed at $0.79, up 5% on Tuesday, but declined 4.9% to $0.75 in after-hours trading.

The biotech firm said its board approved the development of the policy, which aims to align with broader digital commerce trends.

The move comes as the company pursues a transition toward a revenue-generating model.

Windtree added that it is in discussions with several groups that focus on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as potential payment options.

The company also said it may hold long-term digital assets as part of a broader treasury strategy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.

One user noted increased buying interest in Windtree, citing low float and crypto-related news.

Meanwhile, another user expressed skepticism, saying they had never seen a stock that consistently declines.

The stock has declined 95.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN04062025007385015968ID1109634213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search