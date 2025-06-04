'Was Not Aware Of POCSO Charges': Minister Sivankutty Vows Action Against Kerala School For Inviting Mukesh

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Minister V Sivankutty has stated that inviting POCSO case accused Mukesh M Nair as the chief guest for the admission ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Fort High School was wrong and that action will be taken. The headmaster of Fort High School met with the minister this morning and admitted the mistake, claiming that neither he nor the teachers were aware of the case against the individual. The minister stated that this was unacceptable, as anyone cannot be allowed to participate in school events, and assured that action would be taken. The Education Minister has directed the Education Department Deputy Director to submit an urgent report on the incident. Mukesh M Nair is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The case involves allegations of forcing a minor into a semi-nude photoshoot and circulating the images on social media. The complaint was filed by the child's parents. The alleged incident took place at a Kovalam resort a month and a half ago. Mukesh Nair was the one who filmed the video. The complaint alleges that he brought the minor to the resort, took semi-nude photos without her consent, and circulated them online, causing her mental distress. It also alleges inappropriate touching during the shoot.

Mukesh has been creating videos promoting alcohol consumption for a long time and faces charges in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The videos were shot as part of an advertisement in collaboration with bar owners. His Instagram page features numerous videos promoting alcohol use.

Students Sent Out for Long Hair

In connection with the school students being sent out of school for having long hair, Sivankutty said the school authorities should remember that this is not in line with Kerala's culture. Sivankutty also informed that the Kollam Regional Deputy Director has been tasked with investigating the matter and submitting a report.