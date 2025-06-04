Pok Could've Been Retrieved If Op Sindoor Wasn't Stopped: Congress MP Backs Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday came out in support of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's controversial "Narendra, surrender" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that had the government not halted Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army would have succeeded in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking at the Congress' state headquarters in Bhopal, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered to the United States during President Donald Trump's tenure.

Gandhi linked this to a broader historical trend, accusing the BJP and RSS of bowing to pressure.

"Jaise udhar se Trump ne ishara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha Modi ji kya kar rahe ho. Narendra...Surrender aur ji huzur kar Modi ji ne Trump ke ishare ka palan kiya," Gandhi said, implying that PM Modi obediently followed Trump's directions.

Backing Gandhi's remarks, Masood told IANS, "What wrong has Rahul said? Has Rahul ever said anything wrong? He spoke the truth. Just remember 1971, when a country was split into two (referring to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan). This time, if we had taken control of PoK, it would have been done -- but they (the government) stopped it. Our Army has no shortage of bravery and valour."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also echoed support for Rahul Gandhi, criticising the Modi government for "failing" to counter Trump's repeated assertions that he facilitated a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi fired an arrow of truth that struck directly at the BJP's guilt, leaving them rattled. The BJP seems mentally unbalanced now. They've resorted to abusive, unparliamentary language -- only someone mentally disturbed would speak this way. What Rahul Gandhi said is absolutely right," Tiwari said.

"Trump, not just once, but several times, made such claims. PM Modi should have publicly rejected them at least once, but he chose to be mum. I want to say that if PM Modi has the courage, he should stand before Indira Gandhi's portrait and say that Trump did not ask India to surrender. We want a strong Prime Minister," he added.

Gandhi also took aim at his own party's internal rifts, asserting that some Congress leaders were working in favour of the BJP and that the "lame horses" within the party would retire soon.

Commenting on this, Masood told IANS, "This is a matter of party leadership. I have no say in this. Who they think is right or wrong, only Rahul Gandhi can speak about it."

"To go to war, you need strong horses -- like Chetak-type horses. But such horses are being sidelined. Are they now being searched for? What kind of preparation is this? This is an exercise in organisational restructuring, and it will continue in that direction," he added.