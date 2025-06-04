India And Singapore Explore Opportunities In Shipping Sector
This meeting underscores India's strategic efforts to bolster its maritime industry and attract international investment.
Minister Goyal emphasised India's vast potential in the shipping sector, highlighting the nation's 7,500 km coastline and its pivotal role in global trade.
He noted that 95% of India's trade volume is handled through ports, and the government is actively working to improve port infrastructure and logistics systems.
Initiatives like the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) aim to streamline operations and reduce turnaround times at ports.
The discussions also touched upon the development of a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor between India and Singapore.
This initiative aims to promote low-emission technologies and enhance digital integration in the maritime sector, aligning with global sustainability goals.
Minister Goyal's visit to Paris included meetings with various international leaders and business executives, including those from the International Energy Agency, Nigeria, France, Valeo Group, and L'Oréal.
These engagements are part of India's broader strategy to attract foreign investment and strengthen bilateral trade relations.
The collaboration with Singapore is expected to bring significant advancements to India's shipping industry, fostering innovation and contributing to the nation's economic growth.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment