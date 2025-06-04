India Considers Easing Bank Ownership Rules Amid Growing Foreign Interest
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently permitted Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank, marking the largest cross-border financial deal in Indian history.
Currently, foreign investors face a 15% cap on individual ownership and a 26% limit on voting rights in Indian banks.
These restrictions, along with other regulatory complexities, have discouraged foreign banks, whose share in India's bank credit remains under 4%.
However, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that a review of shareholding and licensing rules is underway, with possible case-by-case exemptions and extended timelines for stake reductions.
Analysts highlight that India's fast-growing but underserved banking market presents lucrative opportunities.
The RBI may allow select foreign institutions with strong governance to exceed current limitations through Indian-regulated subsidiaries.
However, changes to voting caps require legislative amendments by the finance ministry.
These potential reforms aim to boost long-term capital inflow, addressing a key challenge for sustaining India's rapid economic growth.
The RBI's openness to relaxing ownership rules reflects a strategic shift to integrate global financial expertise and resources into the Indian banking sector.
(KNN Bureau)
