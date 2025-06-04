India Considers Easing Bank Ownership Rules Amid Growing Foreign Interest

MENAFN - KNN India)India is considering relaxing its stringent banking ownership regulations to attract more foreign investment, driven by increasing international interest and the nation's expanding economic needs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently permitted Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank, marking the largest cross-border financial deal in Indian history.

Currently, foreign investors face a 15% cap on individual ownership and a 26% limit on voting rights in Indian banks.

These restrictions, along with other regulatory complexities, have discouraged foreign banks, whose share in India's bank credit remains under 4%.

However, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that a review of shareholding and licensing rules is underway, with possible case-by-case exemptions and extended timelines for stake reductions.

Analysts highlight that India's fast-growing but underserved banking market presents lucrative opportunities.

The RBI may allow select foreign institutions with strong governance to exceed current limitations through Indian-regulated subsidiaries.

However, changes to voting caps require legislative amendments by the finance ministry.

These potential reforms aim to boost long-term capital inflow, addressing a key challenge for sustaining India's rapid economic growth.

The RBI's openness to relaxing ownership rules reflects a strategic shift to integrate global financial expertise and resources into the Indian banking sector.

(KNN Bureau)