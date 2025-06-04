403
Northern Dynasty, Ocumetics, Star Copper At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 Tuesday. The company's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. Ocumetics announced that it has set June 26, 2025 as the date for its first-in-human (FIH) clinical study FIH clinical study involves the implantation of the Company's inaugural accommodating intraocular lens in the first group of study patients at a designated clinic in Mexico City.
Star Copper Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Tuesday. Star provided an update on exploration activities underway at its flagship asset, the Star Project, located in the heart of the prolific industry recognized "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 96 cents Tuesday. Americas Gold has arranged a US$100 million of senior secured debt facility to be provided by a third party to be used primarily to fund growth and development capital spending at the Galena Complex.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.16 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42.25 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.54 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $176.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.10 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $52.98 Tuesday. No news stories today.
ESGold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $6.34 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.36 Tuesday. No news stories today.
The FUTR Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Headwater Gold Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.68 Tuesday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.95 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.79 Tuesday. No news stories today.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.81 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Melcor Developments Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.70 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.43 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Orezone Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $39.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Starcore International Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Skeena Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.31 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Soma Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Steppe Gold Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.01 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $95.84 Tuesday. No news stories today.
TDG Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.18 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Tenaz Energy Corp. (T) new 52-week high of $18.31 Tuesday. No news stories today.
