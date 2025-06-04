Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust


2025-06-04 02:28:15
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust : Has provided a leasing update in advance of its participation in Nareit's REITweek 2025 Investor Conference. BSR has also published an updated investor presentation to its website. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.17 at $17.81.

