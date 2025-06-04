Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Xtract One Technologies Inc. : Announced that its new innovative security platform, Xtract One Gateway, is on track to start shipping on schedule, in July. Inventory is currently being built for at least five different customers, with an aggregate order value of approximately $6.7 million. Xtract One Technologies Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.49.

