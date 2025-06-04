Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-04 02:28:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced the initiation of research and development for innovative new product lines. These forthcoming offerings will target the rapidly expanding market for nootropics – supplements designed to support cognitive function – and the growing demand for effective sleep and relaxation aids. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading up $0.07 at $0.32.

Full Press Release:

