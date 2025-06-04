403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ottawa Collects An Extra $617 Million From Counter-Tariffs On U.S.
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's federal government in Ottawa collected an extra $617 million in import duties during March as counter-tariffs imposed on the neighbouring U.S. went into effect. The federal government's latest Fiscal Monitor report shows that revenues from customs import duties topped $1 billion in March, more than double the figure from a year earlier. In March, the federal government placed retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods entering Canada - costs that are borne by Canadian businesses importing the items. The government has estimated that counter-tariffs against U.S. goods will raise $20 billion in additional revenue over the next year. The same Fiscal Monitor report showed that the federal budget deficit for the previous fiscal year, which runs April 1 to March 31, totaled $43.2 billion. That budget deficit run by Ottawa is $7.7 billion less than the deficit for the previous fiscal year. The ruling Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that it is forgoing a spring budget but has pledged to deliver a fiscal update this fall.
Canada's federal government in Ottawa collected an extra $617 million in import duties during March as counter-tariffs imposed on the neighbouring U.S. went into effect. The federal government's latest Fiscal Monitor report shows that revenues from customs import duties topped $1 billion in March, more than double the figure from a year earlier. In March, the federal government placed retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods entering Canada - costs that are borne by Canadian businesses importing the items. The government has estimated that counter-tariffs against U.S. goods will raise $20 billion in additional revenue over the next year. The same Fiscal Monitor report showed that the federal budget deficit for the previous fiscal year, which runs April 1 to March 31, totaled $43.2 billion. That budget deficit run by Ottawa is $7.7 billion less than the deficit for the previous fiscal year. The ruling Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that it is forgoing a spring budget but has pledged to deliver a fiscal update this fall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment