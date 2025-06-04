403
Mass Shooting in Toronto Claims One Live, Injures Five
(MENAFN) A man was fatally shot and five others sustained injuries during a mass shooting Tuesday evening near Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, local authorities reported.
Toronto police confirmed that the victim was declared dead at the scene, while five additional individuals suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.
According to local media, emergency crews responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Wednesday) to the intersection of Flemington and Zachary Roads, near Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, following reports of a mass shooting.
Law enforcement officials have yet to release information regarding suspects or motives.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow voiced her concern over the shooting in a social media post, noting that her office is coordinating with police.
