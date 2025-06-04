Nordic Apis Announces First Set Of Speakers For Platform Summit 2025

Nordic APIs logo

Nordic APIs Editor-in-Chief Bill Doerrfeld at the Platform Summit

Nordic APIs reveals top speakers for Platform Summit 2025, focused on next-gen API architectures, AI, and secure, scalable platforms.

- Bill Doerrfeld, tech journalist and Editor in Chief of Nordic APIsSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nordic APIs is excited to announce the first wave of speakers for Platform Summit 2025, the leading API and platform architecture event in the Nordics. Taking place October 14-15, 2025, in Stockholm, this year's summit embraces the bold theme:Engineer Next-Gen API ArchitecturesThe Platform Summit is known for its high-quality content, featuring speakers with in-depth expertise in API security and API strategies. This year's program will bring together platform engineers, API architects, DevEx specialists, and security leaders to explore how to build future-ready API platforms at scale, with security in mind, and poised for the intersection with AI.Some of the first confirmed speakers:- Kristen Womack, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft"From Reactive Bots to Proactive Agents: The Evolution of Intelligent Systems"- Viktor Farcic, Developer Advocate, Upbound"Developer Platform Consoles Should Be Dumb"- Dr. Katie Paxton-Fear, Principal Security Researcher, Harness"query { __schema }: Everything You Wanted to Know About Hacking GraphQL (But Didn't Know How To Query)"- Justin Hunter Reock, Deputy CTO, DX"Building 10X Organizations Using Modern Productivity Metrics"- Jacob Ideskog, CTO, Curity"Ghosts, zombies and Robots. Handing off control to the non-humans"- Sachin Sadasivan, Software Architect, Siemens"Elevating API Resilience: Navigating the Challenges of Secure HPC API Development"- Joyce Lin, Head of Developer Relations, Viam"Scaling event-driven APIs for edge AI and real-time systems"You can view all confirmed speakers here . Additional speakers and session tracks will be announced in the coming weeks, covering hot topics such as:- AI-agent-to-API standards like MCP- Next-gen API-first strategies- Event-driven architecture- API security at scale- Data sovereignty and compliance- OpenAPI and spec governance- AI in platform engineering- API authentication and authorization"The Platform Summit continues to welcome, inspire, and connect passionate members of the API community with actionable dialogues," says Bill Doerrfeld, tech journalist and Editor in Chief of Nordic APIs' blog."With APIs now powering the next wave of AI innovation, I expect this year's summit to explore what the next generation of API architecture will look like - and how we can support the foundational systems driving today's enterprise and user-facing applications."Platform Summit is the flagship conference in a series of API events hosted by Nordic APIs worldwide, anticipated to gather 300+ international participants.Now in its 9th year, the event series is one way Nordic APIs serves its mission of helping companies make smarter tech decisions using APIs. Nordic APIs, founded in 2013, unifies API practitioners globally through its online and in-person events, blog, YouTube channel, and API digest, serving an audience of 25,000+ followers across its channels.You can find more information about the 2025 Platform Summit, including early bird tickets here:

Viktoria Strandlund

Nordic APIs

