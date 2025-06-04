Qatar's Banking Sector Assets Reach QR2.072 Trillion In April
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's banking sector witnessed growth as the total assets moved up by 1.2% in 2025 compared to a growth of 3.9% in 2024, reaching QR2.072 trillion.
The assets grew by an average 5.7% over the past five years (2020-2024). The liquid assets to total assets stood at 30.2% both in April and March 2025, according to a data released by QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), yesterday.
Meanwhile the total assets edged lower by 0.1% month-on-month (MoM) during April this year to QR2.072 trillion. The total assets slide in April 2025 was mainly due to a decline by 0.5% in domestic assets
The sector's loans were marginally down by 0.2 percent month-on-month to reach QR1,384.4bn in April this year. This decrease in loans was mainly due to a decline by 1.6% in the public sector loans. The loans went up by 2.8% in 2025 compared to growth of 4.6% in last
year.
While loans grew by an average 5.4% over the past five years (2020-2024). The loan provisions to gross loans edged up to 4% in April 2025, compared to 3.9% in March this year.
The deposits by commercial banks declined by 1.6% during April 2025 to reach QR1,042.3bn. The deposits drop in April this year was mainly due to fall by 2.8% in public sector deposits and dip by 2.3% in non-resident deposits.
The deposits increased 1.5% in 2025, compared to an increase by 4.1% in 2024. They grew by an average 3.9% over the past five years (2020-2024).
The loans deposits ratio moved up to 132.9% as at April 2025 and the loans were marginally down by 0.2% in April this year to reach QR1,384.4bn, while deposits declined by 1.6% in April 2025 to reach QR1,042.3bn.
The loan provisions to gross loans moved up to 4% as at April this year. While the loan provisions have increased from 2.4% in 2020 to 4% in 2023 and stood at 4% as at April this year as banks have been provisioning for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans mainly emanating from contracting and real estate sectors, the data revealed.
