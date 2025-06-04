Qatar Participates In Signing Ceremony Of Convention On Establishment Of Iomed
Beijing: Qatar participated in the Signing Ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), which was held in Hong Kong, China.
Qatar was represented at the ceremony by Ambassador of Qatar to China H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dehaimi.
The ceremony was attended by Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (CCP) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China H E Wang Yi, along with high-level representatives from more than 50 countries and around 20 international organisations.
