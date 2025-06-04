Final Day Of 30Th Baku Energy Week Kicks Off
As on the first two days, interest in the exhibition is quite high today.
Thus, from the morning hours, participants visit various stands and have the opportunity to become acquainted with the products presented by local and foreign companies in the energy sector on the spot, as well as to collaborate.
The topics of the panel discussions to be held within the exhibition framework are also quite diverse. "Innovative technologies and their impact on the energy sector", "The voice of energy", "Career advancement through personal branding", and "Exchange of experience: Best HR practices for attracting and developing young talents" are the topics of the panel discussions on the agenda.
The Baku Energy Week combines three prestigious events: the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum and the International“Caspian Oil & Gas” Exhibition.
This year, Baku Energy Week brings together 267 companies from 39 countries. In addition to Azerbaijan, the event welcomes participants from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and Northern Ireland, the US, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau.
Germany is participating with a National Pavilion.
Approximately 70 percent of the exhibitors are foreign companies and 30 percent are local enterprises.
