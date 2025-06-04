'Pain Of Chain': 7 Journalists Killed, Press Freedom Under Threat In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) released its Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2024–25 during a ceremony titled "Pain of Chain" held in Islamabad.

The report paints a grim picture of the state of press freedom in the country, raising alarm over controversial legislation and increasing threats to journalists.

According to the report, laws such as the PECA Act 2025 and the Defamation Law 2024 are direct assaults on freedom of expression. It criticized both the Punjab and federal governments for introducing media-related laws without consulting relevant stakeholders.

The report also highlighted mounting pressure on journalism from both state and non-state actors, stating that freedom of expression is under severe threat.

Covering the period from May 3, 2024, to May 3, 2025, the report revealed that seven journalists were murdered, with none of the killers brought to justice. It recorded 104 incidents involving abduction, assault, and legal harassment of journalists.

Furthermore, Pakistan ranks 152nd on the global Press Freedom Index, and the report calls for the withdrawal of repressive laws.

CPNE President Kazim Khan dedicated the report to the memory of slain journalists. Speaking at the event, Anthony Dominique, President of the International Federation of Journalists, stressed the importance of stakeholder consultation before amending the PECA law.

A message from EMEND President Azhar Abbas, read aloud by senior journalist Rehan Ahmed, stated that media houses are under pressure and are being punished for telling the truth.

Veteran journalist Mazhar Abbas lamented that the media is in such a dire state that it could not even publish a joint editorial against PECA. Journalist leader Arshad Ansari pointed out that no killer of a journalist has ever been arrested in the country.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir noted that even today, eight anchors have been taken off-air, saying the same tactics are being repeated as in previous regimes.

Meanwhile, Haris Khalique, Secretary General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, remarked that a colonial system still prevails in the country.