Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Flash: At Least 27 Palestinians Murdered As They Wait For Aid Distribution In Rafah Area Media


2025-06-04 02:05:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jun 4 (NNN-WAFA) – Flash: At least 27 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood, and 90 others were injured, as the Zionist Israeli forces opened fire at an aid distribution site in Rafah, as the Palestinians were waiting for aid distribution in the area – media,– NNN-WAFA

