Real Estate Slowdown?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) It is after decades that real estate prices have largely plateaued in Kashmir, and new constructions are fewer than they used to be. The city's once dependable property market, long considered a stable investment for middle-class families, seems to have lost its momentum.

Kashmir's urban areas, Srinagar in particular, have always been at the heart of its economic activity as they always are. Property investment in these areas wasn't just about land, it was about the belief that the city would remain the center of growth. But stagnation in residential demand, declining commercial activity, and the uncertainty have made many rethink where their money should go.

In recent years, property prices in the Valley have soared as demand outpaces supply. In some areas, real estate rates are now over Rs 14,000 per square foot. But if this is plateauing now, it also shows a certain stagnation in the local economy. It could very well be the result of the rising unemployment and also declining retail businesses. This has rendered acquisition of land beyond the purchasing power of the middle class. In a sense, the stagnating land rates are a barometer of the performance of the Kashmir economy. Shrinking land purchases, in turn, are leading to a reduction in construction activity, which will only create more unemployment in its wake.

However, there is another dimension to this state of affairs. One reason for the decline in demand for urban land is the boom in tourism, persuading people to shift the investment to scenic resorts where land prices have shot up. In these places, the construction has boomed, and money has flowed into cottages, resorts, and hotels.

Post-COVID, tourism in Kashmir bounced back dramatically, helped by pro-active government push. This offered a rare bright spot in an otherwise fragile economy. Investors rushed to cash in. But this has its own risks. The truth is, rising property prices in tourist resorts and declining interest in buying land and homes in urban places also point to an economy that is struggling to create enough durable jobs or opportunities. Young people are increasingly turning to gig work or migrating. Locals who once bought land to build family homes are now thinking about rental income from tourists.

In many ways, Kashmir's real estate story reflects its economic anxieties. And it needs to be addressed. While tourism is one of the mainstays of our economy, we have to find ways to create jobs and also help retail and small businesses revive.