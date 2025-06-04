Ose Immunotherapeutics : Documents Made Available To The Shareholders For The Combined General Meeting Of June 25Th, 2025
| Fiona Olivier
...
Sylvie Détry
...
| French Media Contact
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
...
+33 6 07 768 283
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking information and statements about OSE Immunotherapeutics. They are not historical facts. Such information and statements include financial projections based on assumptions or suppositions made by the management of OSE Immunotherapeutics in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, future developments and other factors they deem relevant.
These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of the conditional tense and by the verbs "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans" or "estimates" and their declinations and conjugations, as well as by other similar terms.
Although OSE Immunotherapeutics' management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the realization of such expectations is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that are difficult to predict and that are beyond OSE Immunotherapeutics' control. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes summary information only and should be read in conjunction with OSE Immunotherapeutics' Universal Registration Document, registered by the AMF on 30 April 2024, including the 2023 annual financial report, available on OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.
OSE Immunotherapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements at any particular time.
Except as required by applicable laws and regulations.
1 s
2
Attachment
-
EN_OSE - CP Documents AG 2025_VF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment