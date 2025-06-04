Tonner Drones Encourages Shareholders To Vote At The Ordinary And Extraordinary General Meeting On Thursday, June 19, 2025

Schiltigheim, June 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m., Tonner Drones (the“Company”) announces the meeting of its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting to approve the 2024 accounts.

The shareholders of Tonner Drones are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., at the offices of the Lexelians law firm, located at 11 avenue de l'Opéra, 75001 Paris.

A notice convening shareholders for the Combined General Meeting on Thursday, June 19, 2025, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. This notice can be viewed on the Tonner Drones website.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting have been made available on the company's website in accordance with the legal terms and deadlines. Tonner Drones encourages its shareholders to get involved in the company and to vote on the various resolutions. Shareholder participation would be appreciated by the company to meet the quorum. Shareholders wishing to be informed can send an email to ... .

