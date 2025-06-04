Join Age Concern Hampshire This Volunteers Week And Help Improve Lives Of Older People

MENAFN - Pressat) As Volunteer Week UK unfolds from 2nd to 8th June 2025, Age Concern Hampshire (ACH) is proud to celebrate the invaluable contributions of its volunteers and to invite members of the community to join their mission in supporting older adults live well as they age.

Volunteers Week is an annual, nationwide event dedicated to recognising the efforts of volunteers and encouraging more people to get involved in their local communities. Age Concern Hampshire offers a wide range of volunteer roles designed to suit diverse skills and interests, all aimed at improving the quality of life for older people.

Volunteering with Age Concern Hampshire offers many benefits, both for the community and for the volunteers themselves. Many people find a real sense of purpose in making a positive difference in the lives of older adults. Volunteering encourages new social connections and provides opportunities to develop valuable skills such as communication, organisation, and empathy.

ACH undertook a volunteer survey last year to understand the motivations and benefits to its volunteers: 80% of those asked to respond said they would recommend ACH to a friend and nearly all said they have benefitted from opportunities to learn new skills and undertake 'optional' training if resources allowed.

Beyond these practical advantages, volunteering has been shown to improve mental health and wellbeing, giving individuals a sense of fulfilment and belonging. Many volunteer roles offer flexible hours, making it possible for people with busy schedules to contribute in ways that suit them best.

Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising and Volunteer Services at Age Concern Hampshire, said:“Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do. Their dedication helps us reach more older people, reduce loneliness, and build vibrant, inclusive communities. This Volunteer Week, whatever you choose to do, and however much time you have to give, you'll be making an incredible difference for older people at a time in their lives when they need help the most.”

Those interested in becoming volunteers with Age Concern Hampshire can visit the charity's website at or call 01962 868545 to learn more about the roles currently available and how to get involved.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Head office address:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...