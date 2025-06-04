403
South Korea’s New President Designates Premier, Cabinet Members
(MENAFN) Following his inauguration as South Korea’s 21st president on Wednesday, Lee Jae-myung quickly moved to form his administration by naming key cabinet members and top aides, the presidential office confirmed.
Kim Min-seok, a seasoned four-term lawmaker and co-chair of Lee’s campaign, was tapped to serve as prime minister, set to head the initial cabinet of Lee’s presidency. This nomination now awaits approval from the National Assembly, which is dominated by Lee’s Democratic Party, after a formal confirmation hearing.
In addition, Lee selected Kang Hoon-sik, a three-term lawmaker from the ruling party, as his presidential chief of staff. Wi Sung-lac, a career diplomat and first-term Democratic Party lawmaker elected last April, was named as the top national security advisor to the president.
The president also appointed former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok to lead the National Intelligence Service, while Hwang In-kwon, a retired four-star army general, was chosen to head the presidential security service.
Lee commenced his single five-year term with a formal oath-taking ceremony held in the parliamentary building earlier that day.
