Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mass Shooting In Toronto Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Mass Shooting In Toronto Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured


2025-06-04 01:45:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A shooting in Toronto, Canada left one man dead and five others injured, according to the Toronto Star. The shooting took place Tuesday evening in a residential area, Lawrence Heights, near Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.

Police responded around 8:30 pm at Flemington and Zachary Roads. Investigation is ongoing and no suspect details have been released so far. Police said the victims in hospital were expected to survive.

Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, said she was "disturbed" by news of the shooting. "My office is in contact with Toronto police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle,” she said on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Paramedics said the victims are between 18 and 40 years old, and include one woman and five men. Their conditions ranged from serious to critical, according to The Canadian Press.

MENAFN04062025000049011007ID1109634016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search