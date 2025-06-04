Mass Shooting In Toronto Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured
A shooting in Toronto, Canada left one man dead and five others injured, according to the Toronto Star. The shooting took place Tuesday evening in a residential area, Lawrence Heights, near Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.
Police responded around 8:30 pm at Flemington and Zachary Roads. Investigation is ongoing and no suspect details have been released so far. Police said the victims in hospital were expected to survive.
Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, said she was "disturbed" by news of the shooting. "My office is in contact with Toronto police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle,” she said on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Paramedics said the victims are between 18 and 40 years old, and include one woman and five men. Their conditions ranged from serious to critical, according to The Canadian Press.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment