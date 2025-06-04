Mass Shooting In Toronto Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured

A shooting in Toronto, Canada left one man dead and five others injured, according to the Toronto Star. The shooting took place Tuesday evening in a residential area, Lawrence Heights, near Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.

Police responded around 8:30 pm at Flemington and Zachary Roads. Investigation is ongoing and no suspect details have been released so far. Police said the victims in hospital were expected to survive.

Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, said she was "disturbed" by news of the shooting. "My office is in contact with Toronto police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle,” she said on social media.

Paramedics said the victims are between 18 and 40 years old, and include one woman and five men. Their conditions ranged from serious to critical, according to The Canadian Press.