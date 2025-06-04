UAE: Some Schools Issue Chickenpox Advisories, Doctors Urge Vaccinations

Doctors in the UAE are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against chickenpox.

This advisory follows health notices issued by a few schools after some reported cases of chickenpox . Institutions have also observed instances of scarlet fever, a bacterial infection, among students.

Medics explained that chickenpox, a contagious viral infection, tends to see increased activity during the warmer months .

Higher temperatures can contribute to the spread of the virus, especially in environments where children are in close contact for extended periods.

Immunise with two doses

Dr Hamza Rahhal, Pediatric Consultant at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, said the increase in chickenpox cases is noticeable in school environments.

“There has indeed been an increase in reported chickenpox (varicella) cases among children, particularly within school environments,” he said.

Rahhal linked the trend to missed immunisations during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many routine childhood vaccinations were delayed or missed. Some parents may also have postponed non-essential clinic visits. This has left a cohort of children either unvaccinated or partially immunised, increasing susceptibility.”

Echoing the concern, Dr Mohamed Shahid Padiyar, Specialist Pediatrician at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, noted a change in how the disease is presenting in some children.

“There has definitely been an increase in chickenpox cases recently, particularly among school-aged children. We're seeing more intense symptoms than usual in some cases - higher fevers, more widespread and inflamed rashes, and increased skin infections due to scratching,” he said.

“In rare cases, children develop complications like pneumonia or neurological symptoms, especially if they have a weakened immune system.”

Dr Mamata Bothra, Specialist in Pediatrics and Neonatology at International Modern Hospital Dubai, added that high summer temperatures and poor immunity can worsen the situation.

“Severe chickenpox infections can be seen in individuals with weak immunity and with certain medical conditions. Rising summer temperature also can increase the chances of spread of virus,” she said.

“Prevention is possible and most important is to vaccinate the child at right age and complete two doses as recommended. Beyond vaccination, practice good hygiene and avoid exposure to infected individuals.”

Cases in primary sections

Meanwhile, one Dubai school, in a recent circular shared with parents, confirmed a few cases of chickenpox within its primary section.

The school circular read,“We are writing to inform you that a few cases of chickenpox have recently been reported in our Primary School. These include two students (in Year 2 and KG2) and one staff member.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral infection, and we are taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and wellbeing of our school community.”

The communication further assured parents of the steps taken to contain the spread.

“The affected individuals are isolating at home, and all impacted classrooms and shared areas were thoroughly disinfected. The situation is being closely monitored by the school's medical team. Parents have been informed that chickenpox typically has an incubation period of 10 to 21 days, with early symptoms including fever, fatigue, and red, itchy spots that often begin on the chest or abdomen.”

Institutions clarified the protocol followed by their network of schools.

Dr Mirrah Kandil, Group Medical Director at GEMS Education,“Only when we have a confirmed case, do we notify the health authority and share an exposure hazard letter with parents. This informs parents about what to be aware of in terms of potential symptoms and to seek medical assistance early.”

“We have not seen a significant rise in cases in GEMS schools. We maintain a central infection control database, in which we log all cases across the GEMS group - and we have not seen any spikes,” she added.

“Chickenpox is a vaccine-preventable disease, and we urge parents and guardians to get timely vaccinations. Prevention is better than cure.”

Other school leaders also reported scattered infections and outlined the response measures being followed.

Dr Arogya Reddy, Principal of Ambassador School Sharjah, said while chickenpox cases haven't been reported at their school, scarlet fever has emerged among students.

“We've observed a few illnesses circulating in schools here. In addition to chickenpox, scarlet fever is also making rounds. While we haven't recorded any chickenpox cases in our school, we have seen instances of scarlet fever, which is infectious.”

Reddy emphasised the school's detailed response protocol in such cases.

“Our protocol involves identifying the affected student, informing their family, and then notifying the relevant authorities, specifically the Preventive Department under the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). Depending on the severity of the case, students are required to stay home for at least seven days. Upon their return, they must present a Fitness Certificate issued by their treating doctor.”