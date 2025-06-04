'Squid Game' Season 3: Lee Jung-Jae Says He's Very Nervous About Fan Reactions

As Squid Game is set to release its final season, Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, shared that he is nervous about fans' reaction to the upcoming season.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the thriller show's final season at its Tudum event last week, confirming that the show will return on June 27. The popular series will continue the story of Gi-hun, as he returns to the deadly games following a failed rebellion in Season 2.

"We are going to be releasing it quite soon, and I'm very nervous," Jung-jae told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the event.

"I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what's going to happen in Season 3, but all of us are more curious about how much you're going to enjoy it," he said. "So, I can't wait, I'm very nervous."

Jung-jae, who won an Emmy in 2022 for his role, has led the show through its global success. Squid Game became one of the most-watched shows of the 2024-25, topping the Nielsen streaming charts.

Another key cast member, Lee Byung-hun, who plays the mysterious Front Man, also shared his excitement. He said he read the scripts for Seasons 2 and 3 together and found them "perfectly written."

"It was just perfectly written. It was such an intriguing and gripping read, and I was once again in awe of director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]'s abilities," he said.

When asked how he felt about how the story ends, Jung-jae said, "I'm happy with how it ended, but I know that the fans out there, each have their own idea of what they want to see happen, so I'm really curious about how they're going to respond to it. And I'm very nervous to find out."