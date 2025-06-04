MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Orange completes successful trial of Fujitsu 1FINITY optical transport solution

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that global communications service provider (CSP) Orange S.A. has completed a successful lab evaluation of the 1FINITY T900 Series Transponder . Evaluation of the 1FINITY T900 solution demonstrated outstanding performance at 800Gigabits per second (Gbps) wavelengths over long distance with low power consumption, enabling affordable and sustainable optical transport.

Faced with escalating data demands and rising costs, network operators are challenged to transport more traffic at a lower cost per bit. In addition, this imperative is further compounded by high energy costs and environmental sustainability goals, as many network operators seek to reduce power consumption for a lower overall carbon footprint.

With traditional transponder designs, increased transmission rates result in higher energy consumption, making long-distance transport more costly. In their evaluation at the Orange Innovation Labs in Lannion, France, Orange found that power consumption of the 1FINITY T900 transponder remained low and constant across all transmission rates, achieving a transport distance of at least 1600 km at 800Gbps with power consumption below 150 Watts.

The trial demonstrates the potential for even greater long-haul transport distance and capacity without increased power consumption. This significant energy efficiency improvement is enabled by Fujitsu's unique closed-loop liquid cooling technology. Combined with its capability to support up to 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) per wavelength, this liquid-cooled transponder offers increased spectral efficiency for optimum capacity and reach. This results in a lower overall cost per bit per km, reduced operating costs, and improved sustainability.

“As one of the world's leading network operators, Orange is committed to deploying reliable, resilient, high-performance and secure networks to deliver a superior customer experience in all the communities we serve,” said Houmed Ibrahim, Optical Transport Innovation leader at Orange.“Toward that end, we continually seek out high-performance solutions from trusted suppliers, such as Fujitsu, that allow us to achieve our network performance goals with minimal power consumption, improving sustainability while helping to reduce total business costs.”

“Consuming up to 70 percent less power at 800Gbps wavelengths, Fujitsu's 1FINITY T900 solution empowers extreme scale and hyper-reliable terabit performance, enabling long-haul networking between any two points within continental Europe,” said Hideki Matsui, head of Photonics System Business Unit at Fujitsu.“This successful trial provides assurance that the 1FINITY T900 transponder is a reliable solution for enhancing the performance and energy efficiency of optical infrastructure, helping network operators address the dual challenge of transporting more traffic at a lower cost per bit to meet both business and sustainability goals.”

Fujitsu will establish a new company, 1FINITY Inc., on July 1, consolidating its network business products and operations into one entity. This move will speed and strengthen delivery of high-quality, high-performance optical and wireless solutions on a global scale, while contributing to the advancement of the digital society and realization of a more sustainable future.

