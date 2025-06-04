Kuwait And EDGE Ink Record-Breaking Naval Defence Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

EDGE, the United Arab Emirates' premier defence technology conglomerate, has secured a landmark AED 9 billion contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Defence for the supply of eight FALAJ-3 class missile boats. This agreement represents the largest naval shipbuilding export in the Middle East and ranks among the highest-value naval export deals globally.

Under the terms of the contract, EDGE will serve as the prime contractor, overseeing the design, construction, trials, and delivery of the 62-metre vessels. The agreement also encompasses integrated logistics support and in-service support, with EDGE providing ammunition for the ships. Abu Dhabi Ship Building , EDGE's naval subsidiary, has been designated as the build subcontractor for the programme.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, described the deal as a significant milestone that deepens long-term defence ties between the UAE and Kuwait. He emphasised that the agreement brings a proven class of advanced vessels into regional service and reinforces EDGE's position as a trusted international partner. Al Marar highlighted the rapid industrial and engineering progress achieved by EDGE, noting the company's ability to design, build, and deliver complex naval platforms at scale.

The FALAJ-3 class missile boats are designed for high performance and advanced combat capabilities, tailored to meet Kuwait's operational requirements. These vessels are equipped for littoral defence operations, featuring advanced combat systems and enhanced capabilities to safeguard Kuwait's maritime interests.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence stated that the acquisition of these vessels will contribute to raising the level of combat readiness, enhancing maritime security, and protecting the vital and strategic maritime interests of the State of Kuwait. The ministry highlighted that the contract aligns with Kuwait's strategic objectives to bolster its naval capabilities and ensure the security of its territorial waters.

See also Tabreed and CVC Edge Closer to $1.1 Billion Cooling Deal

The FALAJ-3 class has also been adopted by the UAE Navy, with the first vessel, ALTAF, commissioned into service in February 2025. This operational deployment underscores the vessel's proven capability and performance in regional waters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al Sabah, Undersecretary of the Kuwait Ministry of Defence; Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE; and Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading and Mission Support at EDGE.

This contract is not the first collaboration between EDGE and Kuwait. Previously, EDGE subsidiary ADSB delivered eight landing craft to Kuwait and provided maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to the Kuwaiti Coast Guard. The current agreement further solidifies the defence partnership between the two nations and demonstrates EDGE's commitment to delivering comprehensive defence solutions.

The FALAJ-3 class vessels are based on the Fearless-class ships originally designed by Singapore's ST Engineering for the Republic of Singapore Navy. EDGE has adapted and enhanced these designs to meet the specific needs of regional clients, offering a versatile platform capable of operating in both littoral and blue waters. The vessels can be equipped with a range of weapons, including missiles, rockets, and medium-calibre guns, providing robust defensive capabilities against various threats.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?