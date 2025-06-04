Huda Kattan Reclaims Sole Control Of Huda Beauty

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Huda Kattan has reacquired full ownership of Huda Beauty, the globally recognised cosmetics brand she founded in 2013, by buying back the minority stake held by US-based private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. This move concludes an eight-year partnership initiated in 2017 when TSG acquired a minority interest to support the brand's expansion.

With this transaction, Huda Beauty becomes one of the few major beauty brands entirely owned by its founder. Kattan, who serves as Founder and Co-CEO, will continue to lead the company alongside her husband, Christopher Goncalo, also Co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan, who oversees social strategy.

In a statement, Kattan expressed the significance of this milestone:“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply important moment for me. This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry.” She emphasised the brand's commitment to innovation and authenticity, stating,“As we step into this new chapter, I'm more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”

Founded in Dubai with a $6,000 loan from her sister, Huda Beauty gained initial acclaim with a line of false eyelashes that became a bestseller at Sephora in The Dubai Mall. The brand has since expanded its product range to include a variety of cosmetics and skincare items, earning a reputation for viral product launches and a strong digital presence. Its Instagram account boasts nearly 57 million followers, making it the most-followed beauty brand globally.

The decision to repurchase the stake from TSG aligns with a broader trend of founder-led buybacks in the beauty industry, reflecting a desire for greater control over brand direction and values. Kattan's move underscores her commitment to maintaining the brand's original vision and fostering deeper engagement with its global community.

Huda Beauty's philosophy,“Beauty is Self-Made,” continues to resonate with a diverse audience, promoting inclusivity and challenging traditional beauty standards. Under Kattan's leadership, the company has phased out the use of Photoshop and filters on social media, advocating for realistic representations of beauty.

