BW Offshore: Ex Dividend USD 0.0625 Today
The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.0625 per share as from today, 4 June 2025.
Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 12 June 2025.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
