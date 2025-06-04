BW Offshore: Ex Dividend USD 0.0625 Today

The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.0625 per share as from today, 4 June 2025.

Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 12 June 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

