π  Nationwide Expos Launches New Home Shows In Alabama: Coming To Montgomery And Dothan

Nationwide Expos Launches New Home Shows in Alabama: Coming to Montgomery and Dothan

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, a leading producer of high-quality home shows across the United States, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into Alabama with the launch of two brand-new events: the Montgomery Home Show and the Dothan Home & Remodeling Show.

Known for connecting homeowners with trusted local and national experts in home renovation, remodeling, and improvement, Nationwide Expos is bringing its proven event model to the Heart of Dixie in 2026. These events will provide Alabama homeowners with access to a curated marketplace of services and products-all under one roof and free to attend.

π Why Home Shows in Alabama?

Alabama homeowners are investing more than ever in their living spaces-whether it's updating kitchens and bathrooms, enhancing outdoor living areas, installing energy-efficient systems, or adding smart home features. The demand for home improvement services in Alabama is booming, and home shows provide the perfect platform to meet that need.

Nationwide Expos is excited to bring its successful track record to the region with two premiere events that will serve Montgomery County and the Wiregrass region.

π οΈ Upcoming Alabama Home Shows

Montgomery Home Show

π Garrett Coliseum β Montgomery, AL

ποΈ Spring 2026

The Montgomery Home Show will bring together top professionals from every aspect of home improvement-from remodeling and roofing to landscaping, home deΜcor, solar energy, and more. This is the perfect opportunity for Montgomery homeowners to explore new ideas, meet local experts, and take the next step on their home projects.

Dothan Home & Remodeling Show

π National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds β Dothan, AL

ποΈ Spring 2026

The Dothan Home Show will offer residents of Dothan and the greater Wiregrass area an all-access pass to the latest in remodeling, home repair, outdoor living, and sustainable solutions. Whether you're looking to renovate your kitchen or build a new deck, you'll find the expertise and inspiration you need here.

π‘ What to Expect at Our Home Shows

Whether you're a homeowner dreaming up your next project or a professional in the home improvement industry, these home shows in Alabama will deliver an engaging, high-impact experience.

For Attendees:

Meet trusted local contractors and national brands

Explore new home technologies and trends

Get expert advice and free consultations

Take advantage of show-only specials and promotions

Enjoy interactive displays and family-friendly features

For Exhibitors:

Reach thousands of motivated homeowners in person

Gain local brand exposure in new markets

Collect high-quality leads for months of follow-up

Position your business as a trusted local expert

π Reserve Your Booth Today

Are you a home improvement business interested in reaching new customers in Alabama? Don't miss your chance to exhibit at the Montgomery Home Show or Dothan Home Show. These events are the perfect entry point into two of Alabama's most promising and fast-growing markets.

Booth space is limited and expected to fill quickly. Secure your spot today and be a part of Alabama's newest and most exciting home improvement expos.

π£ Stay Connected

As we finalize event dates and open registration for attendees, be sure to check back frequently or sign up for updates at .

Join us as we grow into Alabama and help homeowners transform their houses into dream homes-one show at a time.

Sol Lee

Nationwide Expos

5619392449 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.