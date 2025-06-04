Blighter's New Long-Range Border Surveillance Radar Detects A Person At 15Km With Just 4 Watts Of Power



Extended range means much earlier interception of intruders and significant cost savings for border security forces as fewer radars are needed

Blighter's new export-friendly B422LR surveillance system, with its 'person at 15km' detection range, can monitor three times the area compared with a radar with a 'person at 8km' range Blighter's B422LR integrates with the BlighterNexus AI-assisted Hub to ease integration of the remote radars with command and control (C2) systems to provide border authorities with a common operating picture (COP)

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter ( ), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning ground movement radars, has unveiled its longest-range smart border surveillance radar system which can detect a person 15km or 9.3 miles away with just 4 Watts of power – that's the same as what is needed to power a mobile phone or a modern LED light bulb.

According to Blighter, this extended range means earlier interception of intruders and significant cost savings for border security operators. With its 'person at 15km' detection range, the Blighter B422LR (long-range) border surveillance system can now monitor an area of 707km2 compared with 201km2 for a radar with a 'person at 8km' range.

Blighter's export-friendly B422LR border surveillance system provides up to 360-degrees of pure electronic scanning coverage with no mechanical rotation using static, low power, solid-state transmitters. This low power, low bandwidth system can be operated using solar panels and has no need for additional forced air cooling making it ideal for remote operation along national borders.

Mark Radford, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Blighter, says, "This new ultra-reliable long-range e-scan radar enhances our leadership position in the global border surveillance market. Our radar's ability to detect a person 15km away, or a crawler 6.4km away, in all weathers and in complex terrains, and with just 4 Watts of transmission power, makes the case for adopting our solution even more compelling.

"As our recent record order book shows, governments and border forces are increasingly adopting our e-scan radars as the primary detection sensors for their long-range remote surveillance systems. With the extended range, customers will not only be able to detect and intercept targets earlier but with larger area covered by each radar system, the number of radars and towers and the supporting infrastructure will be reduced."

Blighter's B422LR border surveillance radar system uses frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) transmission technology, combined with sensitive micro-Doppler target detection. This means the radar has a small communications bandwidth requirement and therefore needs only a fraction of the transmitter power used by traditional security radar systems and dramatically less than classic radar systems.

"Our radar's low size, weight and power (SWaP) profile coupled with the extended range is a huge benefit to border authorities," adds Mark Radford. "But it is also vital that the radars are easy to integrate with our customers' command and control (C2) systems. We achieve this using our BlighterNexus AI-assisted Hub."

Blighter's B422LR works with BlighterNexus to ease integration of the remote radars with command and control (C2) systems to provide border authorities with a common operating picture (COP), a real-time, unified view of the border environment. BlighterNexus also optimises target detection capabilities while reducing training and operational costs as the AI-assisted software automates setup, configuration and adjustment of multiple radars to deliver optimum performance even in changing weather conditions.

Blighter's radar products are export-friendly and not subject to U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) neither are they governed by the European Union's dual-use export control regulations. Mark Radford says, "Our ITAR-free status and the licensing of our products for commercial and military applications give us a strategic advantage in the global border security market, making us easy to do business with while reducing considerably the licensing requirements for our customers when buying and deploying our technology."

About Blighter ( )

Blighter, Cambridge UK, is a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars for surveillance of moving objects on the ground, along coastlines and in the air. Blighter radars use patented ultra-reliable, low SWaP - size, weight, and power (4 Watts) - electronic-scanning antenna technology and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) assisted software to detect, track and classify small and slow-moving threats in complex environments. Blighter radars are also used as part of short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems to detect drones and FPVs (first person view). Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars and a range of software applications to simplify the integration, configuration, control and viewing of multiple networked radars. Pattern of life analysis is used to enhance situational analysis and the speed and efficiency of threat detection. Blighter radars feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move. Blighter supports the local assembly of certain products to enable indigenous manufacture and works in partnership with international systems integrators to create layered multi-sensor surveillance systems for asset and area protection. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

