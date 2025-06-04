Valneva Announces Availability Of Documentation For Its Combined Shareholder Meeting And Provides Corporate Update

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting – including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, and instructions for participation and voting to the Meeting – was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 21, 2025.

The information and preparatory documents related to this Meeting are available on Valneva's website via this Link .

Any shareholder wishing to receive, by mail or e-mail, Meeting documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, may make a request until the fifth day inclusive before the Meeting date, by contacting the Company at ... . Holders of bearer shares may exercise this right on the condition that they provide a shareholding certificate certifying the registration of the shares in a bearer securities account managed by an authorized financial intermediary.

Shareholders may also access the Meeting documentation at the Company's registered office.

The Company also announced that after twenty-six years with Vivalis and Valneva, Mr. Franck Grimaud, Chief Business Officer, and one of Valneva ́s co-founders, will leave the Company on June 25, 2025.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva , said,“It was a great pleasure to have created Valneva together with Franck and worked with him up to now. Throughout his tenure, Franck contributed in different capacities to the development of the Company and its strategy, most notably its commercial vaccine business. I would like to personally thank him for his dedication to the Company and its people and wish him a lot of success in his future endeavors.”

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.