Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) Appoints Digital Marketing Pioneer Jason Fishman To Steering Committee

Jason Fishman: Nine-figure crowdfunding expert to help drive GECA's borderless investment vision

Industry veteran who has driven nine figures in funding across 500+ equity crowdfunding campaigns joins nonprofit championing borderless investment

- Jason Fishman, DNA CEOLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Jason Fishman, co-founder and CEO of Digital Niche Agency (DNA), to its Steering Committee. This strategic addition brings world-class digital marketing expertise to GECA's leadership team as the organization advances its mission to enable global, borderless equity crowdfunding.Fishman brings over 15 years of proven expertise in equity crowdfunding marketing, having worked with more than 500 Regulation CF, Regulation A+, Regulation D, and Digital Asset campaigns that collectively produced nine figures in funding. His systematic "Test. Optimize. Scale." methodology has enabled campaigns to scale from entry-level budgets to six-figure monthly spends producing seven-figure returns."Jason's extensive experience in successfully marketing equity crowdfunding campaigns means he knows the industry inside out, making him an invaluable addition to our team," said Andrew Field, Head of the GECA Steering Committee . "His strategic vision and proven ability to connect innovative companies with global investors perfectly aligns with GECA's mission to make equity crowdfunding truly borderless."Since launching DNA in 2014, Fishman has established himself as a dominant force in digital funding campaigns, working with over 850 brands and delivering industry-leading results across eCommerce, lead generation, and digital funding initiatives. His renowned "Eight-Point Plan" has become a respected roadmap for successful campaigns, covering crucial elements from industry analysis to activation planning."I'm honored to join the GECA Steering Committee at this transformative moment for global equity crowdfunding," said Fishman. "Throughout my career, I've witnessed firsthand how fragmented financial systems can limit the potential of equity crowdfunding. GECA's vision for a borderless investment ecosystem resonates deeply with my own beliefs about democratizing access to capital and investment opportunities."Fishman's thought leadership extends beyond his agency work. He serves on the Forbes Agency Council and Crowdfunding Professional Association Board, and hosts the popular "Test. Optimize. Scale." podcast, which has produced over 180 episodes featuring industry insights.This appointment comes as GECA continues to champion "Crowd 2.0" – a revolutionary approach to equity crowdfunding that transcends borders, fosters collaboration, and removes unnecessary barriers to investment. The organization envisions a world where entrepreneurs can raise capital from a global community of investors regardless of geographic location.Fishman's data-driven approach to connecting innovative companies with investors across geographic boundaries directly supports GECA's mission to create a truly global equity crowdfunding ecosystem where capital flows freely to innovation worldwide.About Jason FishmanJason Fishman is the co-founder and CEO of Digital Niche Agency (DNA), a growth marketing agency specializing in equity crowdfunding campaigns. With expertise spanning search engines, social media platforms, programmatic ad exchanges, influencer networks, email automation, and content marketing, Fishman has helped hundreds of companies successfully raise capital through digital channels. He is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, serves on the Crowdfunding Professional Association Board, and hosts the "Test. Optimize. Scale." podcast.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a non-profit organization established to enable global, borderless equity crowdfunding and the innovation and economic growth it creates. GECA connects crowdfunding platforms and stakeholders around the world and is run by the industry. The organization champions "Crowd 2.0" – a vision for equity crowdfunding that transcends borders, fosters collaboration, and removes unnecessary barriers to investment.For more information, please visit

