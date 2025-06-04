Insult To India's Pride: RLD Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Surrender' Remarks
Speaking to IANS, Nagar dismissed Rahul Gandhi's statement as“irresponsible” and“an insult to the nation's pride”. He said,“In today's scenario, when Pakistan was forced to surrender, when it was brought to its knees and had to beg for a ceasefire, how can anyone say that our Prime Minister surrendered?”
Rahul Gandhi made the controversial comment during a rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, alleging that PM Modi had“immediately surrendered” after a call from Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement announced on May 10.“Trump gave a signal from the US, picked up the phone and said, 'Narendra, surrender', and Narendra Modi ji obeyed Trump's directions,” Gandhi said.
Malook Nagar rejected this claim, asserting that it was Pakistan that faced defeat, not India.“The whole world is witnessing how India struck deep into enemy territory. Our economy has now reached the fourth spot globally. There is applause for India across the world,” he said.
He further added,“If you say the Prime Minister surrendered, what do you mean? That he gives up on the country's interests? That's absolutely false. No child would believe that Prime Minister Modi surrendered. These are baseless allegations.”
Nagar also accused the Congress of undermining national unity and international standing with such statements.“People around the world will laugh at us if such irresponsible remarks are made by opposition leaders. This is not just about PM Modi; it's about India's global image,” he said.
Calling Rahul Gandhi's comments“completely reckless,” Nagar said,“We don't need mediation from anyone. Our agencies and our armed forces have made everything clear. We've already rejected any external interference.”
He also criticised the Congress for internal contradictions.“Some Congress leaders say if Rahul Gandhi were in power, he would've taken back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Does that mean Nehru and Indira Gandhi were irresponsible Prime Ministers, and Rahul is more capable than them? Are they now issuing certificates of greatness to Rahul Gandhi by discrediting their own party's legacy?” he asked.
Nagar concluded by urging the Congress to rein in its leadership and maintain national dignity.“Such statements from the opposition weaken the nation. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership should behave more responsibly,” he said.
