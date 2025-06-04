Venus Transit: 3 Zodiac Signs To Face Challenges From June 13Th
Image Credit : Getty
Venus, the guru of demons, holds a special place in astrology. It's considered the factor of wealth, prosperity, and love. Soon, the giver of wealth will change its path (Venus Transit 2025). On June 13th, it will transit into its own constellation, Bharani, at 9:21 PM. It will remain there until June 26th. This 13-day period will be a boon for many zodiac signs, while others will face significant losses.24Image Credit : Freepik
Problems will increase for Virgos. Venus could cause significant loss. A close and trusted person might betray you. Avoid blindly trusting anyone. Financial losses are possible. Avoid investments during this time. Don't sell ancestral property. Try to settle court cases. Avoid disputes. Health may decline. Money could get stuck. Avoid lending money.Related Articles
34Image Credit : Freepik
Scorpios might face ups and downs during this period. Debt might increase. Enemies could increase pressure. Be cautious at work. Avoid arguments. Take special care of your health. This time isn't favorable for students either.44Image Credit : Freepik
This Venus transit isn't auspicious for Taurus. Worries about finances, career, and business might increase. Business losses are possible. Health could also deteriorate. Avoid hasty decisions. You might get entangled in legal issues.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Astrology Zodiac Signs
