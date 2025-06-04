Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Congratulates Lee Jae-Myung On South Korean Presidency, Vows To Strengthen India-South Korea Ties

2025-06-04 01:09:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lee Jae-Myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea and expressed his intent to work closely with him to "expand and strengthen" the India-ROK“Special Strategic Partnership”.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-Myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."


Known for his populist and outspoken style, Lee, the standard bearer for the left-leaning Democratic Party, has often credited his humble beginnings with moulding his progressive beliefs.

"Poverty is not a sin, but I was always particularly sensitive to the injustices I experienced because of poverty," Lee said in a speech in 2022, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"The reason I am in politics now is to help those still suffering in the pit of poverty and despair that I managed to escape, by building a fair society and a world with hope," he said.

As president, Lee has pledged to prioritise the economy, proposing, among other things, a major boost in investment in artificial intelligence, the introduction of a four-and-a-half-day work week, and tax deductions for parents in proportion to the number of children they have, as per Al Jazeera.

On foreign affairs, he has promised to mend relations with North Korea while pushing for its ultimate denuclearisation – i keeping with the traditional stance of his Democratic Party - and maintain the US-Korea security alliance without alienating China and Russia.

