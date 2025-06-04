Rana Naidu Season 2 Trailer OUT: Rana Daggubati And Arjun Rampal Set For Explosive Showdown In High-Octane Drama
The two-minute-forty-four-second trailer shows Rana Daggubati 's character taking on a dangerous final mission while dealing with family issues and facing off against a new rival, played by Arjun Rampal.
Shared on Instagram by the makers on Tuesday, the trailer gives a quick look at what fans can expect in the new season. Rana is seen trying to leave behind his violent past for his family. He tells his wife, played by Surveen Chawla, that he is quitting. But things take a sharp turn as he finds himself in a new fight--this time against his own father, Naga Naidu, played by Venkatesh Daggubati.Related Articles
New Faces and a Fierce Rivalry
The trailer also introduces new characters, including Arjun Rampal, and hints at a brutal showdown between him and Rana.
Apart from the two stars, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea are also part of the show.
The show, an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan, had sparked reactions during its first season due to bold content and strong language.
Rana Naidu is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. It is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.
The second season is set to premiere on June 13 on Netflix.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment