Shani's Mahadasha: Wealth And Fame For These Lucky Zodiac Signs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) People often get scared hearing about Saturn's Mahadasha, the period of Saturn's influence. But everyone experiences it. Let's see which zodiac signs find this period super lucky.



FB

TW

Linkdin

Whatsapp Follow Us

Team Asianet Newsable | Published : Jun 04 2025, 10:36 AM1 Min readShare this Photo Gallery14



Image Credit : our own

If Saturn is unfavorably placed, a person might face big financial losses during Mahadasha, along with physical and mental issues. These years can be tough, filled with poverty, sadness, illness, and trouble. They might face challenges and failures in work and business, legal battles, accidents, and reputational damage.

24Image Credit : Asianet News

If Saturn is well-placed, it brings great benefits, lifting a person from poverty to wealth. It grants high career positions, immense wealth, and fame. The 19 years of Saturn's Mahadasha can see a person reach great heights.

Mars Transit in Leo: 45 days of Raja Yoga, luck, and wealth for 5 zodiac signs

Venus Transit: 3 zodiac signs to face challenges from June 13th

Related Articles34Image Credit : Getty

Saturn's Mahadasha affects all 12 zodiac signs differently. But some signs, if Saturn is well-placed, get bumper benefits. Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces often experience positive outcomes during this period.

44Image Credit : Freepik

If Saturn's Mahadasha gives negative results, take appropriate measures. Donate items related to Saturn on Saturdays. Light a mustard oil lamp under an Peepal tree. Chant Saturn mantras. Worship Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.





Astrology Zodiac Signs