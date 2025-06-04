Covid-19 Cases In India Surge To 4302 With 7 Deaths Delhi, UP, Bengal See Fresh Spikes
The active Covid-19 cases have jumped by 276 to 4,302 in the past 24 hours. Of these, 3,281 were discharged. As many as seven persons infected with Covid-19 have died. While West Bengal has reported 60 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi saw 63, 64 infections, respectively, in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A day ago, India's Covid-19 cases had climbed to 4,026 , with 65 new infections. Delhi registered 47 fresh cases and Kerala saw 35 new infections during the same period. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid the uptick, though hospitalisation rates remain low.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported its first Covid case of the latest surge in Nahan in Sirmaur district, according to the health department.
An 82-year-old woman came to Nahan Medical College and Hospital Tuesday morning with a complaint of cold and cough and was found to be positive for Covid in a rapid test, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Amitabh Jain said.
“Her sample will be sent for genome sequencing to know the variant of the coronavirus,” the CMO said. He said the block medical officer has been directed to test everyone who came in contact with the woman.
According ro reports, Gujarat has recorded 108 new coronavirus positive cases and one death, state health department said.
One patient succumbed to the infection in this fresh wave, it said. Of the total 461 active patients, 20 are hospitalised, while 441 others are receiving treatment in home isolation.
(With agency inputs)
