Who Is Anthony Reyes, Man Who Breached Trump's Estate To Marry His Granddaughter? - His Second Intrusion Attempt
At the time of the incident, the President was in the national capital, Washington, DC, and Kai was on holiday in the Bahamas with friends and family, the report added.
"I climbed the wall to spread the Gospel and marry Kai," Reyes reportedly told officers following his arrest.Who is Anthony Thomas Reyes?
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Thomas Reyes climbed over the estate's high boundary wall in search of a teenage girl named Kai. He told officers he intended to ask for her hand in marriage. Reyes was arrested and charged with trespassing. He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail with bail set at $50,000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Palm Beach police stated that Reyes had previously been warned for trespassing on New Year's Eve in 2024.Who is Kai Trump?
Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Kai has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., and mother, Vanessa Trump, divorced after over a decade of marriage. She is known for her passion for golf, her vlogging, and her close relationship with her grandfather. Over time, she developed a strong online following. Although she has become less active on social media since Donald Trump returned to the White House, she recently shared a YouTube vlog from her holiday in the Bahamas, where she spent time with her mother and best friend, and practised her golf swing on a local course.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment