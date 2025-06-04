Who Is Anthony Reyes, Man Who Breached Trump's Estate To Marry His Granddaughter? - His Second Intrusion Attempt

MENAFN - Live Mint) A man in Texas was detained after attempting to scale the wall of Mar-a-Lago - President Donald Trump's private Florida estate - in order to propose to the President's granddaughter, Kai Trump, and to "spread the Gospel" to the Republican leader. Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was arrested around midnight on Tuesday by the Palm Beach Police Department. This was not Reyes' first intrusion - he had previously trespassed on the property in December 2024, according to Fox News.

At the time of the incident, the President was in the national capital, Washington, DC, and Kai was on holiday in the Bahamas with friends and family, the report added.

"I climbed the wall to spread the Gospel and marry Kai," Reyes reportedly told officers following his arrest.

Who is Anthony Thomas Reyes?

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Thomas Reyes climbed over the estate's high boundary wall in search of a teenage girl named Kai. He told officers he intended to ask for her hand in marriage. Reyes was arrested and charged with trespassing. He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail with bail set at $50,000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Palm Beach police stated that Reyes had previously been warned for trespassing on New Year's Eve in 2024.

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Kai has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., and mother, Vanessa Trump, divorced after over a decade of marriage. She is known for her passion for golf, her vlogging, and her close relationship with her grandfather. Over time, she developed a strong online following. Although she has become less active on social media since Donald Trump returned to the White House, she recently shared a YouTube vlog from her holiday in the Bahamas, where she spent time with her mother and best friend, and practised her golf swing on a local course.