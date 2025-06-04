Delhi Auto Driver Earns ₹58 Lakhs A Month: 'No MBA, No Startup, Just Pure Hustle'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi auto driver is earning a whopping ₹5–8 lakhs a month -- an income that even IT directors or chartered accountants may struggle to achieve - and that too without even driving his auto. The driver, who stations himself outside the US Consulate, has built a“brilliant business” - without any app, funding, or fancy technology - simply by offering to keep the bags of visitors attending appointments at the consulate in his vehicle. Rahul Rupani, a product leader at Lenskart and seasoned entrepreneur, shared this story on LinkedIn, where it has since gained massive traction for its sheer ingenuity.Read | Delhi Metro: Travellers can now buy tickets directly from Uber App - Check detailsRupani recounted his experience while waiting for his visa appointment.“Security told me I couldn't carry my bag inside, with no lockers or alternatives - just, 'Figure it out,'” he said. Standing unsure on the footpath, an auto driver offered a simple solution:“Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai.” (Sir, give me your bag. I will keep it safe. My daily rate is ₹1,000.)Read |60 lakh complains of 'depressing quality of life in India'; netizens say, '...then leave'"> Bengaluru man earning ₹60 lakh complains of 'depressing quality of life in India'; netizens say, '...then leave'

What followed was a revelation in street-smart business: The auto driver parks outside the consulate every day and offers a bag-keeping service at ₹1,000 per customer. With 20 to 30 customers daily, the driver reportedly earns ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a day - totaling ₹5 to 8 lakhs a month - without even driving his auto.

Rupani explained,“Since he can't legally keep 30 bags in his auto, he's partnered with a local police officer who owns a nearby locker space. The bags go there - legal, secure, zero hassle. The auto is just the funnel.”



Calling it“a masterclass in solving a hyper-specific pain point,” Rupani admired the driver's ability to build trust without technology, create a legal moat, and charge a premium for instant peace of mind.“No MBA. No startup jargon. Just pure hustle,” he noted.

“This is the kind of entrepreneurship you don't read in business books but wish you'd thought of first,” he added.“Real entrepreneurship doesn't always need a pitch deck. Sometimes it just needs a parking spot.”