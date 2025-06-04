EDGE Signs Record-Breaking AED 9 Billion Naval Contract With Kuwait Ministry Of Defence



Landmark deal is the region's highest-value naval shipbuilding export to date and ranks among the largest ever signed globally Fleet of advanced FALAJ3 missile boats to be built for Kuwait under historic agreement

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 3 June 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the signing of a major AED 9 billion (USD 2.45 billion) defence contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Defence for the supply of FALAJ3 62-metre missile boats. This contract marks the largest naval shipbuilding export in the region and ranks among the highest-value naval export deals globally.

As the prime contractor, EDGE will lead the programme which includes the design, construction, trials, and delivery of the vessels, in addition to Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and In-Service Support (ISS). EDGE will also provide the ammunition for the vessels, further demonstrating its end-to-end capability offering. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), EDGE Group's naval arm and the UAE's leading shipbuilder, has been selected as the build subcontractor for the programme.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: 'This agreement with Kuwait is hugely significant both in scale and strategic importance. It deepens long-term defence ties between our nations, brings a proven class of advanced vessels into regional service, and reinforces EDGE's position as a trusted international partner. It also reflects the pace of industrial and engineering progress we've achieved in just a few years, and our ability to design, build, and deliver complex naval platforms at scale. As we enter a new phase of export-led growth, this programme marks a clear signal of global confidence in what EDGE can deliver.'

The FALAJ 3-class missile boat has also been selected by the UAE Navy, with the first vessel, ALTAF, formally commissioned into service in February 2025. This operational deployment reflects the vessel's proven capability and performance in regional waters. With the latest agreement, these advanced 62-metre vessels are tailored to meet Kuwait's operational requirements, offering high performance, advanced combat systems, and enhanced capabilities for littoral defence operations.

This latest contract reinforces EDGE's position as a trusted partner for customers seeking turnkey defence solutions and integrated long-term support, while driving the UAE's strategic objectives for defence exports and industrial collaboration.