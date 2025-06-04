Wego And Spain Tourist Office (Turespaña) Partner To Highlight The Best Of Spanish Summer Experiences For MENA Travelers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Spain's Tourist Office (Turespaña) to launch an exciting summer campaign aimed at showcasing the best of Spain's diverse and captivating summer experiences.

From left to right: Carlos Ruiz González, Director of Spain's Tourist Office (Turespaña) for the GCC, and Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego

With regional interest in authentic, culture-rich and sun-drenched destinations at an all-time high, this collaboration introduces travelers from the MENA region to the full spectrum of Spanish summer experiences from legendary cities and coastal escapes to its rich gastronomy and vibrant festivals.

Travelers will discover the architectural marvels of Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona, the passionate flamenco performances in Seville, the golden beaches of Costa del Sol, and the serene beauty of the Balearic Islands. Beyond the classics, the campaign also uncovers hidden gems such as sustainable tourism trails, digital nomad-friendly towns, and off-the-beaten-path culinary experiences in regions like Galicia and Basque Country.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We are excited to partner with the Spain Tourist Office (Turespaña) to showcase the very best of Spain during the summer season. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering enriching travel experiences to our users. Spain's vibrant summer charm from its culture and coastlines to its cuisine offers unforgettable moments, and we are proud to bring these to life for travelers across the MENA region."

As part of the campaign, travelers will enjoy access to exclusive itineraries, influencer-led content, and curated recommendations focused on local gastronomy, cultural heritage, and unique stays ranging from boutique hotels to traditional Spanish villas. From tapas trails in Madrid to private yacht experiences around Ibiza, every detail is designed to reflect the essence of Spanish hospitality.

Carlos Ruiz González, Director of Spain's Tourist Office (Turespaña) for the GCC, added: "Summer in Spain is a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. Through our partnership with Wego, we are excited to showcase the very best of what Spain has to offer to travelers from the Middle East. With Wego's extensive reach and expertise, we are confident that more travelers will discover not only sun-soaked escapes and luxurious getaways but also a profound connection with Spain's rich heritage, making every journey unforgettable."

The initiative also sheds light on Spain's ongoing innovations in tourism, including eco-friendly travel routes, inclusive travel experiences, and digital travel services that ensure smooth and enriching journeys. Whether you're savoring paella in Valencia or walking the ancient streets of Granada, the campaign promises to deliver a dynamic view of a country where every moment tells a story.

As global travel continues to surge, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to making Spain a top choice for summer adventures and meaningful exploration.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

