403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 23 Cents Tues. To USD 64.93 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 37 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 64.93 per barrel compared with USD 64.56 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures dropped 23 cents to USD 65.40 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 25 cents to USD 63.16 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures dropped 23 cents to USD 65.40 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 25 cents to USD 63.16 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment