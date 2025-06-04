Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 23 Cents Tues. To USD 64.93 Pb - KPC


2025-06-04 01:04:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 37 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 64.93 per barrel compared with USD 64.56 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures dropped 23 cents to USD 65.40 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 25 cents to USD 63.16 pb. (end)
