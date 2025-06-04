Allegations Of Ethical Violations Lead To Call For Disqualification Of Counsel In Dickey's Restaurants Litigation
The motion centers around the Zarco firm leading a coordinated and unwarranted attack on Dickey's Restaurants to the firm's financial benefit. Allegations include Zarco coordinating and funding baseless litigation by disgruntled franchisees, driving negative publicity, and encouraging franchisees to violate their agreements. Based on information, it is believed that the firm has spent money to attempt to induce franchisees to hire the firm to file unfounded claims.
The federal court motion to disqualify Zarco includes accusations that Zarco sued a former Dickey's employee to attempt to force the former employee to testify against Dickey's to get out of the lawsuit. On April 11, 2025, Zarco attorneys reportedly encouraged a client to contact the individual directly, demanding he contact the firm and“work with us.” This contact is alleged to be a violation of ethical rules and tantamount to witness tampering.
Click here to listen to the audio file from filed motion transcript.
The complaint further states that the firm subpoenaed the individual for an arbitration trial but then refused to call them to testify, aiming instead to coerce them into changing their testimony privately. These actions are described as professional misconduct aimed at gaining an unfair advantage and threatening the integrity of the legal process.
The motion case is: 1:25-cv-02166 Document #: 30.
