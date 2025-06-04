Anupam Kher Completes 44 Years In Mumbai: Consider Myself Fortunate
Anupam shared a video of himself on Instagram and talked about the fun-filled journey he has had in Mumbai and captioned it in Hindi:“Aaj mujhe Mumbai aaye 44 saal ho gaye! Dhanyavaad mere pyaare Mumbai sheher, in utaar-chadhaav se bhare, lekin bahut hi khoobsurat aur saarthak saalon ke liye! Aage bhi mera khayal rakhna! Jai Ho!“(Today marks 44 years since I came to Mumbai!)
“(Thank you, my beloved city of Mumbai, for these years filled with ups and downs - yet so beautiful and meaningful! Continue to watch over me in the years ahead! Jai Ho!)”
In the clip, the actor, who is seen dressed in an olive green T-shirt, talked about his journey, which he said was“filled with highs, sometimes scattered, gathered, moments of enthusiasm, and discouragement.”
He was heard saying in Hindi:“Today is 3rd June, 2025, and 44 years ago, on 3rd June, 1981, I came to Mumbai. I didn't realize how these 44 years passed by. It has been a journey full of ups and downs, as life should be... filled with highs, sometimes scattered, sometimes gathered, moments of enthusiasm, and moments of discouragement.”
However, he credited the city, known as the financial, commercial, and entertainment capital of South Asia, for giving Anupam so much.
“You all have given me so much love. Thank you very much for this love. 44 years of life is a long time. Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck, and perhaps only 0.08 percent make it - and I am one of them.”
“I consider myself fortunate, I consider myself lucky that I received so much love, so much work, and by the grace of the Almighty, I am still working... 44 years of Anupam Kher in Mumbai... Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.”
Anupam, who has worked over 540 films and has been feted with honours such as two National Film Awards, a Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama film Saaransh in 1984.
