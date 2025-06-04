Sonakshi Has A Hilarious Question For Zaheer When He Returns From Alibaug

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal is currently in Alibaug for“chai paani” and his actress-wife Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has a hilarious question for her husband when he returns home.

Zaheer took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Alibaug getaway and posted a gamut of images and clips on Instagram.

One picture captured a serene moment of him sipping tea by the beach. In another, he could be seen unwinding on a hammock. He even shared a thrilling video of himself navigating a car down a rugged, muddy trail.

For the caption, he wrote:“Chai Paani, #Alibaug.”

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as his wife Sonakshi had dropped a hilarious message for her husband.

Sonakshi wrote:“When you come home I'm going to ask you 'Alibaug se aaya hai kya???'”

Zaheer replied to Sonakshi with laughing emojis.

In other news, Sonakshi turned 38 on June 2 and she posted some glimpses from the celebrations, where Zaheer could be seen sitting on Sonakshi's lap as her friends including Huma Qureshi, sang 'Happy Birthday' to the actress. The video concludes with Zaheer planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

The actress captioned the video:“Happy burrrdayyy to me Blessed with friends who write happy birthday SONU instead of Sona on my birthday cake... can't ask for more.”

It was on June 23 last year, when Sonakshi married her beau Zaheer after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple chose for a low-key and intimate registered wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi made her debut with the Salman Khan-starrer“Dabangg,” She was then seen in movies such as“Rowdy Rathore,” Kalank,“Son of Sardaar,”“Dabangg 2,”“Akira,” and“Double XL”.

Sonakshi is now gearing up for her upcoming project“Nikita Roy,” a psychological thriller directed by her brother, Kussh S. Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.