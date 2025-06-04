Kiwa PVEL Releases 11Th Edition Of The PV Module Reliability Scorecard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the 11th edition, Kiwa PVEL names a total of 50 manufacturers as "Top Performers" in one or more of the tests, with nine manufacturers named as Top Performers with at least one model type listed in each of the seven test categories.

Only 21 model types achieved Top Performer status in all reliability tests (TC, DH, MSS, HSS, PID and LID+LETID), and of those, only three models were also Top Performers in PAN.

There are mixed results across PQP tests, with some improving and others trending down. The PID and PAN results improved, but the module breakage rate for MSS and HSS has increased. Likewise, UVID results are starting to improve, but are still a source of concern for some. 83% of module manufacturers had at least one test failure, up from 66% reported in the 2024 Scorecard, which at the time was the highest percentage ever reported.

"The rapid pace of innovation in the PV module landscape is encouraging, and it's great to see more products achieving Top Performer status," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "However, we continue to caution buyers not to assume all modules are created equal. Our testing continues to uncover significant variability in performance and long-term reliability. The Scorecard remains an essential tool for navigating these differences, helping procurement teams make smart, risk-conscious decisions."

The complete 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard is available online at href="" rel="nofollow" pve . Using the Top Performers tool allows users to explore detailed test results, filter by manufacturer, module type, and test category, and download custom search results for further analysis.

"Our 2025 Scorecard reveals both the progress and the challenges that come with a dynamic PV module market," commented Kevin Gibson, Managing Director of Kiwa PVEL. "For over a decade, we've rigorously tested modules to uncover reliability and performance trends, and this year was no exception. While not every test result exceeded our expectations, many did-demonstrating resilience and excellence in an evolving industry."

To be eligible for the 2025 Scorecard, manufacturers must have completed the PQP sample production factory witness after October 1, 2023, and submitted at least two factory-witnessed PV module samples to all PQP reliability tests, as per Kiwa PVEL's BOM test requirements.

Visit the Scorecard online at href="" rel="nofollow" pve .

About Kiwa PVEL

Kiwa PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. As part of the larger Kiwa Group, Kiwa PVEL's integrated services for the solar supply chain offer technical solutions for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving solar and energy storage systems performance throughout the project lifecycle.

For over a decade, Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) has been globally recognized for replacing assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics. Related data and consulting services offered by Kiwa PVEL provide vital procurement intelligence to a network of downstream solar buyers. Visit kiwa/pvel and kiwa/solar to learn more.

